I am the proud president of the board of St. Andrew's Preschool and Day Care Center in Nogales. Our preschool has been open and taking care of little people this entire school year with strict adherence to CDC guidelines. We have been open and COVID free this whole school year and our 2-to-4-year-olds wear their masks without question and wash their hands and use sanitizer as routine.
Everything has to be sanitized each day, and check in and out of these wee folks is one child/one parent at a time. It involves temperature-taking and questions as suggested by the CDC, each and every day. That just added to teachers' duties by 100 percent!
Our director is Cynthia Bustamante and the preschool has been accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children since 2006. To our director and teachers, on behalf of the board of St. Andrew's Preschool: We recognize your selflessness and we appreciate the learning and joy you bring to the children and the benefit you provide our community. Thank you!
Charlotte Nelson
Tubac