I often wondered if I would live long enough to see meaningful action toward fixing the decades-long problems with the International Outflow Interceptor (IOI) line.
I remember the frustration I felt while attending and covering the never-ending Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meetings when the IOI issue was discussed. I was impressed with the cured-in place concept when it was presented nearly 20 years ago, but I remember two concerns I had.
One, could the cured-in place process be executed so that every length and every connection of the old pipe was completely coated on the inside? Even a pinpoint cross-section that didn’t get fully covered or fully cured could mean a future leak.
And two, which I think is the most important point, given the rupture history of the IOI, is the old pipe large enough in diameter to handle not only the current flow of effluent but future flows which will likely be much higher?
I think most would agree that an all new, larger diameter pipe would be a better solution. The problem was and is financing the much higher cost.
One final point. When politicians talk about “shared responsibility,” I for one am skeptical. The major reason this project has taken so long is that the various stakeholders were and are blaming each other for delays and cost overruns. According to the Nogales International, the City of Nogales is suing the other partners because it thinks their share of the maintenance cost is too high.