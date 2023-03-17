In regard to recent coverage of the Kelly case, I was alarmed with and question the necessity to not just publish the 911 revelations, but to couple that with the International’s decision to release the audio concurrently on the web. Pre-trial publicity in a high-interest criminal case is always troubling, mainly because it not only carries a huge possibility that it may contaminate the jury pool, but it also can negate a presumed-innocent defendant’s constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair trial.
In smaller communities that chance is, of course, magnified. This inevitably can lead to a motion for a change of venue, a rarely granted remedy after the Enron criminal case (Skilling v. United States).
But what if such a motion is granted? In the Prasertphong/Huerstel trial it was. That August 2000 Prescott trial for the January 1999 Pizza Hut robbery/murder in Tucson cost Pima County over $320,000 (close to $500,000 in today’s dollars). Those public monies do not even include the prosecutorial costs.
These considerations can lead the government to petition the court to not allow or limit the release of the information that was gathered under Arizona’s Open Records Law. It apparently did not in this case. Ironically, it is that very same government that is attempting to secure a conviction in the very case that should be tried exclusively in a courtroom.
I understand that it is a high burden to seek and then place a gag or protective order on these cases, particularly on the media. The First Amendment’s freedom of the press is a pillar of our society after all. That is why courts have to balance the public’s right to know with whether the publicity would harm the defendant’s right to a fair trial, whether the gag order is the least restrictive means possible to ensure that fairness, and whether the protective order will be effective.
My question is this: If this publicity will in any manner endanger Mr. Kelly’s absolute right to a fair trial, then do we, the public, really need to know and hear the totality of the 911 calls at this stage?*
An accused person, we must remember, is considered completely innocent in the eyes of the law, and therefore should not be tried and convicted by the court of public opinion.
Luis Castillo
Nogales
*Editor’s note: The 911 recordings in the case have not been released to the media in totality. Some calls have been held back by the authorities.