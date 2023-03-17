In regard to recent coverage of the Kelly case, I was alarmed with and question the necessity to not just publish the 911 revelations, but to couple that with the International’s decision to release the audio concurrently on the web. Pre-trial publicity in a high-interest criminal case is always troubling, mainly because it not only carries a huge possibility that it may contaminate the jury pool, but it also can negate a presumed-innocent defendant’s constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair trial.

In smaller communities that chance is, of course, magnified. This inevitably can lead to a motion for a change of venue, a rarely granted remedy after the Enron criminal case (Skilling v. United States).



