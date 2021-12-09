What makes my hometown of Nogales so special is the people. U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Carlos M. Novelo and his young family are no exception.
On Friday, Dec. 3, my family and I attended the retirement ceremony for Carlos at the U.S. Marine Air Station at Miramar, Calif. It was a beautiful day indeed.
In April 2001, Marine Novelo, a graduate of Rio Rico High School, reported for duty in San Diego. Throughout the following 20 years of service, he rose through the ranks and in August 2016 he attained the rank of gunnery sergeant.
The road was filled with training, deployments and earning a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics. He received Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals and three gold stars.
Carlos is married to Stephanie Diaz, a Nogales High School grad, and they have two wonderful daughters: Sophie and Belen. The three of them received special recognition for supporting Carlos and enduring the challenges of being a Marine military family. They provided the stable home security that allowed the “gunny” to perform his duties successfully.
At the ceremony, we were surrounded by young, fit Marines. And yes, everyone had perfect posture!
At one point, the ceremony took a turn, as it relates to protocol, when Carlos acknowledged his wife and daughters and all they went through while he served the United States as a Marine. Emotions flowed and there was not a dry eye in the place.
We wish calm seas and continued success to Carlos and his family.