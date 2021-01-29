My wife and I moved to Rio Rico approximately a year ago and have no regrets. We love the country and the people have been very accepting and friendly.
Because of the virus we have not been able to make as many new contacts as we would have liked. We hope that changes in the near future.
We always try to shop locally and that usually means driving to Nogales for the majority of our shopping. Now comes the negative part.
Over the past year, we cannot help but notice the tremendous amount of trash along both sides of the highway, all the way to Nogales. This has to be the most littered section of road in the state. We have traveled all
over Arizona and have never seen anything like it. When we drive north, the litter almost disappears.
Do any of you notice the same thing?
Now, rather than just complain, I would like to ask a few questions.
Is there any organization/agency (state or local) that is responsible for keeping the highway litter free?
Does anybody know who to contact about this problem or if there is actually anybody to contact?
If nobody takes responsibility, are there folks who would be willing to address this problem? I know that I am. I am willing to volunteer my time, labor and pickup to this cause.
We are blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the state and I for one would like to make it even more attractive. If you have any comments or answers please contact me at ostwald@blackfoot.net with your response.
Gene Ostwald
Rio Rico