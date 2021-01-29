In a letter to the editor published Jan. 15, Francis Glad called attention to plans for mining in the Patagonia Mountains that require pumping out and discarding enough groundwater to expose the ore beneath it.
Two recent studies forecast a hot mega-drought for this area, so the water will not be replaced when it’s gone. Glad asks what happens to our trees when their roots can’t reach water. Who pays to drill the deeper wells we will need?
If the mines move ahead, a couple hundred very short-term jobs will go to county residents. A few businesses will see a temporary increase in profits.
Does this temporary economic boost for a few justify giving away the very substance – water – that makes our life here possible?
An overseas mining company plans to remove minerals and water for little more than the costs of pumping and mining because Arizona water law and mining laws on federal lands are dangerously outdated.
Ms. Glad says we should be worried. I agree. We should be very worried.
Connie Williams
Rio Rico