As a lifelong Santa Cruz County resident, a 33-year veteran of the title and escrow industry with a Fortune 500 company, and an active member in various clubs and organizations of Santa Cruz County, I am seeking a new mission and announcing my candidacy for the office of the Santa Cruz County recorder.
My goal is to continue to serve the community while enhancing the following duties of the Santa Cruz County recorder:
1. Accountability in each and every person’s right to vote, regardless if that is from home or at the election booth.
2. Integrity of our public records.
3. A staff that is trained to do it all.
Santa Cruz County is ready for change; a positive step forward and I am the person to be your next county recorder.
At this time, you and I need to join in and comply with our government and public health authority mandates to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us do our part; together we can be safe and successful.
Ana “Anita” Moreno
Nogales