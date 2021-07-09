Thank you for printing the photo I had sent you “Honoring the pandemic’s victims,” on June 4.
We placed 180 baby-blue ribbon wands, one for each of those we had lost to COVID, in a heart shape at Kino Park. We pounded a hole for each little stake into the dry, compacted soil, with support from Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday morning, May 30. This was planned to be a memorial close to Memorial Day.
As soon as we explained the cause to a community member who was visiting the park with his grandchildren, he immediately got to work digging the holes with us. Heartwarming. Real people doing a good thing, here, in Nogales.
Within two days, the ribbons were gone.
Vandals: If you are reading this, now you know what you did. Maybe you will think about returning them to the Nogales Police Department. You have the ribbon wands but you can’t take away the memories of our lost ones in Santa Cruz County.
Christine Courtland
Nogales