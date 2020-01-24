On Monday, Jan. 20, I was walking north on the west side of Avenida Gandara in Rio Rico when I observed a large English bulldog-looking animal coming in my direction. The dog was barking and acting aggressive and made two bluff type charges as I approached. The dog is about half white and half lemon or tan in color and probably in the 75-pound category.
That was at 4 p.m. I immediately stopped and called the Santa Cruz County Animal Control phone number (520) 761-7860 and got a recording. I waited a minute or two and called the number again and again got a recording. I then dialed the Sheriff’s Office and notified the dispatcher of my location and the presence of an aggressive dog and that I was unable to contact animal control. She promptly put me on hold.
I continued to walk north on the west side of Gandara and as I did, the dog made another charge. I was certain it was serious so I drew my pistol and prepared to shoot the dog if it came too close. I had no intention of allowing it to bite me first before I fired. At that time a woman in the house immediately across the street screamed the dog’s name from an open window and it stopped.
I turned to the woman and said that dog should be restrained or behind a fence. She said, “Yes, they have been here before and told her she could not let the dog run loose but she refuses to do it.” At that time I noticed a second large dog barking in the fenced back yard at the same residence on Gandara barking.
I finished my walk to my home on Gandara and again called Animal Control at 4:22 p.m. As with my previous attempts, I got a recording that indicated I have to know the extension of the person I am calling before it will forward my call.
The free-roaming dog problem has been an issue in Rio Rico. It is the aggressive or vicious free-roaming dogs as I observed on Gandara that have the potential of creating an event that none of us want to occur.
Zack Taylor
Rio Rico