The Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee came off without a hitch, as reported (“Sixth-grader is repeat spelling bee champ,” Feb. 12).
During the spelling bee, Rio Rico Rotary Club members assisted with the program, taking photos of each participant and registering those attending the event. The club contributed dictionaries to each participant and contributed a gift card to the winner and runner-up.
For the past 15 years, four or five Rio Rico Rotary Club members have helped the school district conduct the bee.
Art Petersen
Rio Rico