He was a big beautiful sorrel named Buddy. Although it undoubtedly was never his intent to save my life, he nevertheless did.
Unless one is very wealthy, cleaning corrals becomes part of horse ownership, so as I’d done on countless other mornings, I was bent over cleaning when another horse tried to bite Buddy. He jumped away, but in doing so he knocked me into a fence post.
Being propelled by a 1,300-pound animal adds speed to one’s trajectory, but that fence post did not get hurt a bit. My head was not so lucky and my husband hauled me down to Holy Cross Hospital for X-rays.
Early the next morning my doctor announced, “Well, you may look like you’ve survived the worst bar fight in town, but there’s no broken bones in your skull. However, (pause) your right carotid artery is becoming occluded … without medical intervention, the chances of you living another 10 years are bleak.” Blocked carotid arteries, he explained, are silent killers; creeping up on people without any symptoms whatsoever. In the United States, they are a major cause of crippling strokes and deaths, yet most are preventable.
That morning after my accident, we probably bought all the carrots at Garret’s supermarket so Buddy could feast in style. Next, an appointment was made with a vascular surgeon in Tucson where testing was done and medication ordered. That doctor has been following my case for nearly 10 years and the slight blockage has never increased.
Hopefully, others will read this and ask their doctor for a carotid and aortic scan. While COVID-19 may be first on people’s minds, other silent killers are with us also. I was lucky enough to have Buddy the horse with me – the noble steed that inadvertently saved my life.
Beverly “Jean” Tencza
Rio Rico