I’ve been listening to the positive claims of what South32 will bring to the communities of Patagonia, Rio Rico and overall Santa Cruz County. This is a story often repeated in rural America: jobs, opportunities for prosperity, better schools and a reason to stay at home for the American Dream.
But what is the economic value of a mining economy after the minerals are no longer profitable or available? Look at mining boom towns of Arizona and the West. History tells the story: Mining devastates communities and leaves ghost towns. The tasks of cleaning the mines and rebuilding the communities are left to the locals and taxpayers. How do you rebuild an economy that has sacrificed its livability for short term profits?
Look at the long term prosperity of our community. What is Patagonia without its water? What is Santa Cruz County without a clean environment? Those beating the drum for development leave with a pocket full of cash and no regard for what is left behind. Promises of prosperity and a better future have been heard many times before.
In this world full of large, populous cities looking for a breath of fresh air, Santa Cruz County offers relief and escape. A place to raise a family, retire, enjoy a clean environment and those values which are becoming so rare in this world. South32 is not offering water, clean air and open spaces. We know this.
The economy of Santa Cruz County can do better and be more prosperous, not by embracing a philosophy of the past. Reject those that sell snake oil and riches. Embrace what we have: a special community with a reasonable economy, a good place to live, work and visit