I’ve been listening to the positive claims of what South32 will bring to the communities of Patagonia, Rio Rico and overall Santa Cruz County. This is a story often repeated in rural America: jobs, opportunities for prosperity, better schools and a reason to stay at home for the American Dream.

But what is the economic value of a mining economy after the minerals are no longer profitable or available? Look at mining boom towns of Arizona and the West. History tells the story: Mining devastates communities and leaves ghost towns. The tasks of cleaning the mines and rebuilding the communities are left to the locals and taxpayers. How do you rebuild an economy that has sacrificed its livability for short term profits?



