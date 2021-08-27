If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In a historic bipartisan effort, the U.S. Senate recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment package that will make the urgent investments that are needed in Nogales today and for generations to come.
In a long tradition of bipartisan work and national leadership, Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly stepped up to lead, and in doing so, have championed many of Arizona’s infrastructure needs. This legislation will fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand access to high-speed internet and modernize our ports of entry, which will benefit the Greater Nogales region.
These federal investments would also support cross-border trade, boost economic development, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents in the region.
Sen. Kelly understands that our ports of entry are critical for national security, trade, tourism and the economy in general. It is why he visited Nogales and toured the Mariposa Port of Entry with me last month to see first-hand the need for upgrades to this critical economic driver.
Last year, despite the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mariposa port processed over 352,000 northbound trucks, representing close to $26 billion in trade. This year, Nogales is once again on track to set another record in the number of trucks that cross the border. Combined with the 10 million people that cross the border at Nogales, it is clear that investing in our ports of entry is investing in the future of our nation.
The work of Sen. Kelly on advancing our infrastructure needs gives Nogales and Santa Cruz County great optimism for the future of our binational region. His personal interest and attention to our infrastructure needs helps us prepare for the future, create new jobs and attract new investment.
We are grateful to our senators for their leadership. We now ask for Arizona’s delegation to the House of Representatives to do the same: invest in our nation and invest in the economic wellbeing for generations to come.
Jaime Chamberlain
President/owner, Chamberlain Distributing Inc.; Chair, Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority