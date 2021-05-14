Re: “Publisher's Note: Good service goes a long way,’ by Manuel C. Coppola, May 7.
I would like to piggyback onto Mr. Coppola's excellent column on customer service.
Two things really bug me. First of all, why is it so difficult for businesses to actually be open the hours they post on their doors? So many times I get to a business during the time they say they're open, only to find it closed. Generally, after that happens twice at the same business, I simply never go back.
Next, I don't understand why the people in bars and restaurants don't occasionally taste the things they make. How is it possible to know whether or not what you make is any good? Too salty or not salty enough? Taste it so you know. Have a chorizo con huevo con papa burrito and the potatoes aren't cooked? Taste it so you know.
Now the biggie. I like foo foo coffee. I spend, with tip, seven bucks for one cup. I expect it to be made properly every time. The first sip should taste the same as the last sip. Kudos to Starbucks for training their people well so I can consistently get a well-made foo foo.
But, I don't always want to go there. I try to support local, independent folks. But wow, if people would actually taste what they make, they wouldn't let some of it go out the door.
Overall, I think most of the service failures stem from indifference and/or poor training. There is the occasional exception: the people who are just plain rude. If I like a place, but they have a rude, lazy server, I simply call to see who is working before I go.
Finally, Mr. Coppola, there are two young ladies at the Wagon Wheel in Patagonia who make an excellent Irish Mule. They do it right with ginger beer and a copper mug. Give it a shot, but, uh ... call first.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia