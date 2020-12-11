To the citizens of Santa Cruz County:
One of your outstanding community leaders is moving on to the next stage of his life later this month. Sheriff Tony Estrada is retiring from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office after serving 28 years in law enforcement and several terms as the county sheriff.
Sheriff Estrada has provided for public safety, conducted criminal investigations, conducted search and rescue operations, investigated traffic accidents, and managed a county jail for the benefit of the citizens of Santa Cruz County. His leadership provided response to local emergencies and disasters, investigated crimes that took bad people off the streets, found missing children, and worked with the community to reduce crime and keep it safe.
Over these last 28 years, Tony Estrada has missed out on many family activities due to local emergencies, lost children, chasing bad guys, and a whole host of other reasons that were important at the time. His sacrifices were not limited to just his family. He managed a Sheriff’s Office complete with all the headaches and pressures associated with being the boss of a business.
So as Sheriff Tony Estrada rides off into the sunset, please thank him for his years of dedication and service to the people of Santa Cruz County and wish him well.
Jim Driscoll
Sheriff, Coconino County
President of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association