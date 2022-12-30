The City of Nogales and its administrators do try to intimidate women when it comes to asking questions or making a statement. I worked there for 17 years, and every single year I was faced with retaliation, intimidation and humiliation.
What I found was this:
1. If you are a woman, and especially if you were not born in Nogales, expect to be treated with disrespect, intimidation and humiliation.
2. If you are not one of the “Good ‘Ol Boys” you will not make it.
3. If you do not participate in backroom deals, you will feel their wrath.
4. If the newspaper reports the truth, or you even speak to press, expect retaliation.
To the city councilwoman who was humiliated and not one councilman spoke up to defend her, all I can say is: Councilwoman, perhaps you are surrounded by cowards.
To the protesters: I wish you ladies well; you have that right to protest.
Also, the federal COVID-19 relief funds the city received to help the community should be used for housing and to assist small business.
In all the years I worked at the City of Nogales, one of the things the council and city manager did to me was to not give me a raise. There was one year where all employees received two salary increases and a cost of living raise. I never received either. It was all part of the system of intimidating and humiliating a woman.