It was with amazement that I read how a Nogales councilwoman was disrespected and intimidated, as well as the female news reporter, and that a group of mostly women was protesting it

The City of Nogales and its administrators do try to intimidate women when it comes to asking questions or making a statement. I worked there for 17 years, and every single year I was faced with retaliation, intimidation and humiliation.  



Tags

Load comments