Between 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, a flag was stolen from United Churches Fellowship at 1049 West Mariposa Ranch Rd. in Nogales. The flag was displayed on the street sign that identifies the church's entrance. The attachment was removed without destruction of the rock and wood indicator. However, members of the church felt violated by the absence of the banner upon arrival on Sunday morning for worship.
The flag is a rainbow of colors in parallel stripes. It is often carried in gay pride marches. It represents United Churches Fellowship's support for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered community and their allies. This commitment is consonant with its denomination, the United Church of Christ nationally, and its region of churches, the Southwest Conference, both of which support people of all genders and sexual orientations.
The church would greatly appreciate the reattachment of the flag by whoever took it. Or, if someone has information about the flag, please call the church's pastor, Larkin Rossitter, at (520) 313-8178. If anonymity is absolutely necessary, please use the church's mailing address: P.O. Box 476, Nogales, AZ 85621. These actions would help the church deal with its experience of violation of their spirituality and moral commitments.
Larkin Rossitter
Pastor, United Churches Fellowship