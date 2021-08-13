On behalf of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District No. 35, we want to thank everyone who contributed to our drive-through 2021 Back to School Blitz. We sincerely appreciate your efforts in making this another wonderful success!
For those who aren’t familiar with the “Blitz,” this is a Saturday-morning event, held just before the start of the school year at one of our schools. We host a one-stop offering of back-to-school supplies for our students. Every item given to students is donated by local community organizations.
This year, with their support, we were able to serve over 600 students by distributing backpacks with school supplies and school uniform shirts.
Thank you and looking forward to next year!
David Y. Verdugo
Superintendent, SCVUSD
Angie Lopez
Coordinator, Back to School Blitz