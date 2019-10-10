A special election will be held Nov. 5 to support desperately needed programs and renovations for both the Nogales Unified School District and Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Failure to pass the overrides will result in the cutting of programs for our children. The Santa Cruz County Democratic Party strongly supports a “yes” vote on both budget overrides and the SCVUSD bond initiative.
We believe it is the responsibility of the state legislature to adequately fund high-quality public education, including extracurricular activities and all-day kindergarten. Unfortunately, our governor and Republican-controlled legislature chose to give away our recent state budget surplus in the form of new tax breaks for corporations rather than increasing funds for our children’s education. Our children need these programs and infrastructure improvements now. They cannot wait for the election of new representatives who share our values.
Ballots were set to be mailed out on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Please vote “yes” via mail or in person by Nov. 5.
Mary Darling
Chair, Santa Cruz County Democratic Party Executive Board