The stakes in this election are high. We need leaders who can tackle the challenges on the horizon – leaders who have the confidence to take our country into the 21st century.
As a former mayor of Nogales, I support Mark Kelly for U.S. Senate because I know he will work each day to support law enforcement, strengthen Arizona’s trade infrastructure and help create the jobs of the future. Arizona deserves a senator who will work independently on the issues that impact Arizonans the most: education, job creation and healthcare.
I am proud to stand with Mark as he helps strengthen Arizona’s future.
This election is too important to sit out. Join me in voting for Mark. Make your voice heard and tell Washington that we want a leader who will focus on the future and represent all Arizonans. Juntos, adelante!
Marco Lopez
Phoenix