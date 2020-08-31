As a resident of Santa Cruz County, I believe we deserve to be represented by someone that understands and values rural Arizona.
We have a faithful representative in Sen. Martha McSally who has served our state, including our rural communities, well. Sen. McSally understands the unique challenges and danger residents who live near the border face daily from drug and human traffickers. Thankfully, the U.S. Border Patrol has a noticeable presence in our backyard and provides first responder mutual aid to our Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful for Martha McSally’s steadfast support of this organization and measures to keep our rural communities safe.
It is clear that her opponent, Mark Kelly, is only focused on metropolitan Arizona. He has not spent time in rural Arizona nor shared his thoughts on policies affecting our communities and it’s concerning that he is not a vocal supporter of the Border Patrol.
He has refused Sen. McSally’s debate challenge, including three rural debates. Do we in rural Arizona not matter to Mark Kelly?
(Editor’s note: McSally challenged Kelly to seven debates, and he has agreed to two – one hosted by the Arizona Republic and another by Univision.)
Andrew Gustafson
Elgin