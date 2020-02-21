On behalf of the First Things First Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council, we would like to thank everyone who participated in the Ninth Annual First Things First Celebrates the Young Child Community Event on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Calabasas School.
We are very grateful for all of the community organizations and child care providers for giving their time and service by engaging infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in educational activities that their parents and caregivers can easily and inexpensively recreate at home. It is because of all of the time and effort of our community partners that this event was such a success.
We would also like to thank all of the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other childcare providers that attended the event with their young children. It was great to see so many families sharing in the learning and development of their little ones through play.
Engaging families with young children in practical, fun activities helps those children achieve their developmental milestones so that they arrive at school healthy and ready to succeed. Strong families are the building blocks of a strong society. Because 90 percent of a child’s critical brain development happens by the time they are 5 years old, it’s crucial that our youngest kids have the tools they need in their earliest years.
The goal of our event is to increase awareness around the importance of early childhood development and health while having a fun and safe environment for children and their families. We are excited for more opportunities like this to come along where we can come together as a community in the name of early childhood development and health.
Francisco J. Padilla
Regional Director, First Things First Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council