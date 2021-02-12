For far too long, inequity has corrupted our democracy. It is time for all Americans to stand up and demand an expansion of voting rights, limits to big money in politics, and accountability by ending gerrymandering. This is why I support the For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1.
The For the People Act was recently reintroduced in the House of Representatives as a sweeping bill that provides for reform in our electoral process. For the last two years, former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on H.R. 1 in the Senate. At its core, the bill provides much-needed action on redistricting, ethics reform, campaign finance, and voting rights.
We need a government that’s fair – where representatives listen to their constituents. The For the People Act would help make that a reality. I believe it’s crucial to restore accountability in our democracy. I support this bill because it would provide much-needed democracy reform.
Now is the time to reshape our democracy into one that is truly of, for, and by the people. That is why I’m asking my fellow citizens to contact their representatives and demand they vote “yes” on the For the People Act.
Nogales and Santa Cruz County deserve better.
Mary Darling
Nogales