I’m writing in response to the Guest Opinion “It’s time to take COVID-19 seriously in Santa Cruz County,” published on June 19. What an impressive letter from health care professionals with roots in Nogales, Rio Rico and other parts of Santa Cruz County.
Please know that I, as your Legislative District 2 state senator, have taken the current COVID-19 crisis very seriously. As subscribers were reading your excellent opinion piece, I was at Mariposa Community Health Center in Nogales participating in a Facebook Live event which was seen, and continues to be seen, on the We Love Nogales Facebook page.
Since elected to represent all of Santa Cruz County in 2012, I have had a close relationship with MCHC. I was honored to be the 2018 Legislator of the Year for the Arizona Association of Community Health Centers because of MCHC’s nomination.
On a personal note, I have been able to work from home and continue to be your full-time legislator. Research shows that only one in six Latino workers can work from home. The authors were wise to include that fact, which puts an extra challenge on Santa Cruz County.
For months I have been advocating, and will continue to advocate, for more testing and resources for Santa Cruz County in communications to the Governor’s Office, Arizona Department of Health Services, lobbyists, corporations and universities.
Last week, I learned that the Arizona Department of Health Services, because of my constant advocacy, will be funding more testing and contact tracing for Santa Cruz County. I suggest that you contact Gov. Doug Ducey at (602) 542-4331 and ask for prompt and adequate funding.
I thank the authors of “It’s time to take COVID-19 seriously in Santa Cruz County” because we need as many voices as possible to spread the word of prevention – masks, social distancing, hand-washing for 20 seconds – to stop the spread of COVID-19.
State Sen. Andrea Dalessandro
Sahuarita