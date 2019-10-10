PEN, the Professional Educators of Nogales, supports the Nogales Unified School District override.
This override – a continuation of what has been in place for the past 10 years with a slight increase – is important for the students of NUSD and to help keep and attract the very best educators to our schools.
If the override fails to pass, programs that are important to our students (field trips, music programs, after-school tutoring, meals for students when they travel, additional pay to keep salaries competitive, etc.) will either be cut severely or totally eliminated.
Mail-in ballots should already have been sent out. Please return them as soon as possible. If you prefer going in person, there will be four polling places open on Election Day, Nov. 5 where you can do so in person.
However you vote, the Professional Educators of Nogales urge you to vote for the NUSD override for the sake of our children and our future.
Larry Frederick
Vice-president, Professional Educators of Nogales