Listen up! For months, that’s what Tubac residents have been asking the Tubac Fire District Board to do before moving forward with plans to build a new fire station.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council wrote a formal letter to the Tubac Fire District asking three very reasonable things: Hold meetings in Tubac to explain to the citizens the budget, level of investment and impact on taxes; form a citizens committee to provide input regarding a new station; and do an appraisal before acquiring land. None of these requests have been acknowledged or accepted.
Now, the district is moving forward on a land purchase without any disclosure to or public input, nor to our knowledge, an appraisal. Hence:
Listen to our questions about the costs. Reevaluate the community’s short- and long-term needs before proposing a large-scale building design. Pay more attention to every detail involved in a land purchase. Spend more time building collaboration with the community, instead of disregarding our concerns.
When residents walk away from public meetings feeling that their opinions and ideas are not being heard, it doesn’t take long before they lose respect for the people they elected and trusted to do the right thing for the community. That’s happening right now with our Tubac Fire District.
No one argues that the Tubac Fire Station is antiquated. But that doesn’t mean there’s only one solution to improving how our district meets the community’s future emergency response needs.
The fire district prides itself on providing high-quality, cost-effective service. In emergency or life-threatening situations, they also understand the importance of providing clear, concise, consistent directions in preventing adverse outcomes. Why then are they having such trouble listening when the community calls for information and involvement?
This adversarial situation can be turned around to everyone’s benefit. But it must start with the Tubac Fire District’s Board being willing to listen up.
Clem Shute, John Combo, Nan Fitzpatrick, Jo Ann Appleyard, Karen Sykes, Richard Bohman and Gary Elkind
Board of directors, Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council