Listen up! For months, that’s what Tubac residents have been asking the Tubac Fire District Board to do before moving forward with plans to build a new fire station.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council wrote a formal letter to the Tubac Fire District asking three very reasonable things: Hold meetings in Tubac to explain to the citizens the budget, level of investment and impact on taxes; form a citizens committee to provide input regarding a new station; and do an appraisal before acquiring land. None of these requests have been acknowledged or accepted.



