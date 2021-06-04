A big thank you to the Nogales International for the nice coverage of my “big surprise” at Hilltop Gallery. I am very honored to be on the front page.
But an even bigger thank you to the NI for the years of stories and photos of the art events in Santa Cruz County. This newspaper has played a huge role in the support of the vibrant art and culture of our border region. The support of the painters, sculptors, writers, musicians, poets, quilters, potters and people who enjoy their work has made art live. Thank you again.
Janice Johnson
Lake Patagonia