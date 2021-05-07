When is it alright to do something illegal for what is thought to be the right reason?
Filing for and receiving overtime pay when overtime wasn’t worked is wrong.
We read about that happening at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in the April 30 issue of the NI. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office found it to be the case during the years 2013 to 2018, which were examined. It could have gone on for two decades, the article said.
Former Sheriff Antonio Estrada, now retired, believed it was right and he authorized employees to do that in certain situations.
But Estrada erred. He was not spending his own money – he was spending your money and my money, our tax dollars. That totaled more than $196,000 in the five-year period.
We know he tried repeatedly over a number of years to get the County Board of Supervisors to increase spending for deputies and others in his department. Clearly, he took the wrong steps to achieve his goal.
Estrada should never have encouraged cheating. He should have kept working to find the necessary solutions so that deputies could be honestly compensated in a manner he felt was adequate.
What do other readers think about this?
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac