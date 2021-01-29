Perhaps you were told or read about some of the events in 1968: the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy, and the violence at the Democratic Convention protesting the Vietnam War. What I still remember and was seared in my mind was the prediction by one of my history and political science professors, who said in class, “Someday the United States of America will have a dictator.”
It was a small class on a typical Kansas day, and we all laughed and responded, “No it will never happen.” Well folks, it almost happened on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, and into the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021. This was when the defeated sitting U.S. President Donald J. Trump led, encouraged, provoked a seditionist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol building while Congress was in session confirming the Electoral College vote that Joseph Biden was our next dually elected president.
What will you remember about the insurrection to overthrow an elected president and install dictator Donald J. Trump? Will it be the hangman’s noose for Republican Vice President Pence and the Democratic Speaker of the House Pelosi, or the shouts by the violent mob to hang them?
We had so many violent acts of sedition to choose from. However, there is one that is seared in my brain. It is the member of the mob parading through the Statuary Hall of the Capitol waving the Confederate flag. Our imperfect union is 232 years old and was founded by many slave owners, sympathists and/or supporters. However, 65 years ago many gave their lives and blood to challenge the traditions that had evolved since that flag was waved near the Capitol area. This was the Civil Rights legislation and reform of the 1960s.
To me, this flag desecrated our great country and this flag waver wants to make America white again and represents the ghost of our past and not the future which is still trying to create a more perfect union.
A crime was committed by many from the mob, the president, over 100 members of Congress who voted for the electoral debate to continue, even after the mob had left. They all claim without evidence that this election was a fraud and stolen. To many, this claim is one of the infamous dog whistles and everyone knows what it means. It means it was stolen by all the non-whites, who voted legally, orderly, on time, early and absentee.
What poor losers and crybabies. All these losers who took part in this sedition in a serious way need to be remembered and tried in a court of law by their peers. Some would say it will only divide the nation. Nevertheless, if you blatantly commit a crime like sedition and revolution, you should suffer the consequences.
Manfred Cripe
Nogales