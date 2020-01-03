I noticed today that the old light poles on the 1923 Post Office building in Nogales need to have new light bulbs and glass globes. At present, the front of the building looks, well, terrible.
I wrote a letter to Jorge Lopez, manager of post office operations for the U.S. Postal Service in Tucson. I hope USPS will repair the lights of the grand old building on Morley Avenue.
The 1923 building was constructed during the administrations of Presidents Harding and Coolidge. My mother, Harriett Dawes Wilson, was a great-niece of Vice-President Charles Dawes (1925-1929).
I hope that Nogales International can help interest the community in asking the USPS to fix our 1923 Post Office building.
Charles P. Wilson
Nogales