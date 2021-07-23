I would like to thank your reporters, Genesis Lara and Jonathan Clark, for their balanced and informative piece on the PM Ranch. (“‘Stocker cattle’ operations return to Tubac ranch,” July 16.)
I would like to clarify a statement you attributed to me: “Another portion [of land] that had previously not been irrigated has now been prepared to be put into production as well.” We are in an Active Management Area where the Department of Water Resources limits irrigated agriculture to lands that were historically irrigated. Any and all land that the PM Ranch is irrigating, or is planning to irrigate, has been irrigated in the past. The PM is not expanding its irrigation beyond its existing grandfathered right.
Thank you once again for the piece in your paper.
Mark Larkin
Tubac