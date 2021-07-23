Thank you President Biden and the Democratic senators and members of the U.S. House for approving the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds included in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Unfortunately, there were no Republican members of Congress that voted to approve it. This is a reminder to all of us to vote for candidates that care about public education, the working class and care about the future of our children.
I have full faith in the Nogales Unified School District administration, beginning with Superintendent Fernando Parra, Assistant Superintendent Angelina Canto and Business Manager Adelmo Sandoval to make the best of these funds in the next three years. (“NUSD gets $17 million-plus for pandemic recovery,” July 16.)
Though $17 million sounds like a lot of money, it isn’t considering the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students, families, teachers, administrators and learning.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated in a town hall with the National Education Association that, even before concentrating on the academic loss of children during the pandemic, schools must focus on the social and emotional jolt online learning has caused students. NUSD, as all other rural districts in the country, was not prepared to go online in the spring of 2020 – urban locations were much more prepared because they have superior broadband capabilities.
Teachers are not trained to sit all day long and talk to their students on a screen, or send packets of material to students to later have to collect it and grade it. In the fall of 2020, schools and teachers were prepared to teach online, but the internet capabilities in homes may not have been sufficient for students to log in.
Because most children are not able to be vaccinated and many adults refuse to get vaccinated (though vaccines are readily available and free), children, teachers and all school staff are in danger of contracting COVID-19 as the numbers of cases begin to rise, again. NUSD will have to tend to the physical safety of children in the classroom.
Thank you NUSD for accepting these funds, and count on me if you need input from a truly concerned member of the community that cares about the future of Nogales’ youth.
Anne Doan
Nogales