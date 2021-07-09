Trash is ugly, unsightly, unhealthy, and uninviting. No one wants to visit, enjoy our beautiful natural and cultural amenities, move, or open a business here if they see trash on the highways, streets, roads, parking lots and waterways.
Please do not litter. One piece of trash attracts many more. It often attracts unwanted wild scavengers, poses contact dangers to humans, and creates habitats for germs, bacteria, pests, etc. Please control and properly dispose all your discards. Keep your car or yard clean, but please do not throw it out on public areas.
Please help with upcoming clean-ups. Tell your friends and neighbors to join the effort to change the culture of inconsiderate convenience to a culture of community pride, respect, responsibility, and wellbeing. Let us care enough to set an example for others by doing the right thing. Organize clean-ups on your street or neighborhood.
Tourism and nature-based recreation provide significant revenues for our border county. We all benefit from a clean, safe, and healthy and attractive community environment that can sustain a viable economy.
Garbage on our streets and roads is often transported by wind and storm runoff into Nogales Wash and the Santa Cruz River, accumulating into huge unsightly and dangerous piles. Styrofoam and plastics break down into microscopic pieces that cause all kinds of problems for wildlife, the environment and human health. Discarded bottles and broken pieces of glass can spontaneously start fires during hot sunny days.
Sheriff David Hathaway vowed to follow up on reports of littering that include specific information about the violators, such as their license plate numbers (“Rio Rico residents say illegal dumping and littering are piling up,” NI, June 29). Cameras and vigilant residents could help in that regard. Signage, especially in known trouble spots, and fines against littering would help, too.
Please advocate for recycling programs to help reduce the volume going to our limited capacity landfill.
Ben Lomeli, president
Nohe Garcia vice-president
Friends of the Santa Cruz River