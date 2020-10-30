Santa Cruz County – and the world – has lost a treasure. Back on Aug. 26, Joyce Hubbard passed away suddenly.
I reached out to some of Joyce’s friends and family for comments on her accomplishments and contributions, and here’s what they wrote:
From her niece, Donna Hubbard: “Joyce graduated from Syracuse University. She received her RN degree in public health. She initially worked in the Syracuse area. Joyce stayed home after Beth was born.”
Donna Schultz said Joyce and her husband, Dr. John Hubbard “visit(ed) us there (at Navajo Gospel Mission) and purchased Navajo rugs from a family we worked with. Their work in helping set up a clinic for the Tarahumara was invaluable.”
According to Kelly Vaughan, Joyce “was a tireless giver of her time and energy,” citing her service as director of public health nursing for Santa Cruz County (1995-2002), her work on tuberculosis and domestic violence prevention, and car seat safety.
From Mary Helen Maley Maynard, retired justice of the peace: “Joyce was an original board member of Circles of Peace and the first family and community liaison. She trained many community members in the restorative justice process. She was responsible for bringing the first domestic violence shelter to Santa Cruz County and was a tireless advocate for victims.”
Joyce was also a member of the Zonta and Exchange clubs, and was the Southwest Regional Exchangite of the year.
She backed off on her involvement when she was diagnosed with and treated for stage 3-4 ovarian cancer - normally a death sentence. But Joyce wasn’t done yet. She started a prayer chain that included people in Maine and Southern California, upstate Washington and Florida. She had the whole country covered.
And she didn’t just make a single request. She sent out updates several times a week to make sure we kept on praying, and did that for over 10 years.
Once, while she was being treated for cancer, she told me that she felt tired. I asked if she was resting. “Yes, I had Exchange Club at 7:30, lunch with Mary Helen, and Bible study in the afternoon. But yes, I’m resting.”
Maybe that’s what she called it! Lord only knows what she’s up to in Heaven.
Rest in peace my dear, dear friend. We miss you so much.
Clare Bonelli
Sonoita