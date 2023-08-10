Santa Cruz County is currently seeking public comment on its proposed tourism strategy, which includes a focus on dark skies and astro-tourism. Successful implementation of such efforts necessitates the adoption of an updated and clear outdoor lighting code (OLC). Major revisions to this code were last made 15 years ago, and since then, a veritable revolution in lighting technology has taken place, and development is outpacing regulations.

Proposed updates to the OLC would have reduced light pollution from the recently withdrawn Baca Float #3 rezoning proposal by roughly 50 percent. If adopted this year, the OLC could also support tourism. A 2023 study by Rounds Consulting Group found that UA’s astronomy and space science operations, including those at Whipple Observatory, generate $560.5 million annually. An updated OLC could help Santa Cruz County to leverage more dark skies revenue for the community. What’s more, residents and developers will immediately realize other benefits: prevention of light trespass, increased energy efficiency and protecting what makes Santa Cruz County unique.



