On Tuesday, Jan. 12, we received an email about the 1B group (which includes my wife and me) being vaccinated against COVID-19. I called, and on the third try had a friendly conversation resulting in appointments for both of us the next morning. A friend couldn't get through, tried the email address, and also got one for the next morning.
We were processed quickly with friendly courtesy and a minimum of paperwork. After a short wait, I wasn't sure I'd received my vaccination, it was so fast and totally painless, with no side effects.
Then, after a 15-minute period to see if any after effects occurred (they did not), I was given a card with a summary of what had taken place and the date and time of my second shot a month from now.
A huge round of thunderous, sustained applause, please, for Santa Cruz County, for the dedicated health workers, and especially for everyone connected with the marvelous Mariposa Community Health Center. A huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders, and I probably owe you my life.
Warm, pre-COVID abrazos to you all. And thank you, thank you, thank you.
Nicholas J. Bleser
Tubac