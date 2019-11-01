I read the president of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District’s eloquent guest opinion regarding the SCVUSD bond proposal (“For the good of Rio Rico,” by Susan Faubion, NI, Oct. 25). I became very motivated; motivated to research what projects would be built, and what plans there were to maintain the projects in the future. I wanted to know where my property tax increase was going.
I found an extreme lack of foresight on behalf of the board. They are seeking $22.5-million dollars for mainly unnecessary “improvements” to the schools, and absolutely no plan nor funds to maintain such projects. While I believe school buses and playground equipment replacements are a necessity, and the lighting of the middle school grounds may benefit the community, the tennis courts and particularly the RRHS pool are completely unreasonable under the considerable financial strain Mrs. Faubion says the district is in.
In Pinal County, Central Arizona College endeavored to build a beautiful, Olympic-sized pool. Years after, the pool was shut down, as there was more than $1 million in deferred maintenance that the college district never accounted for. The pool sits idle.
In the SCVUSD proposal, there is a massive tax increase with only the prospect of more tax increases to come. I suspect there will be construction cost-overruns, as well as the constant, extensive and expensive maintenance pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and lighting require. Watch as the board will come to the taxpayers, hat in hand, asking for more money once the members realize what they have done. What’s worse than not building a swimming pool? Building one that no one can use.
Please vote “no” on the SCVUSD bond proposal on Nov. 5.
Robert Lovelace
Rio Rico