With continued record heat and years of devastating wildfires, the climate crisis is a local and national security threat and could mean irreparable damage to our homes and families. We need to transition away from burning fossil fuels and toward generating more renewable energy.
We need to elect commissioners to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) that are supportive and knowledgeable about renewable energy investments and are dedicated to increasing the amount of clean energy in Arizona. With our record sunshine, Arizona should be the solar capital of the nation.
Voters have the opportunity elect three ACC candidates on Nov. 3 that will be their voice in protecting our water resources, the quality of our air, and the transition to more renewable energy use and jobs.
Vote for Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar for leadership that will take action to protect the environment.
Sally Connelly
Tubac