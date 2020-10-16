We have a very important race for the District 3 county supervisor with three candidates to choose from.
A supervisor must develop public policy, guide economic development, approve the budget, set taxes, manage resources and protect public health and safety. They have hundreds of county employees that take care of roads, parks, libraries, law enforcement, voter registration and lot more.
Justin Luna, an independent, is running for this office, but he has no business experience. He is only 31 years old and needs much more know-how and understanding in management, leadership, developing policy and managing budgets.
Bruce Bracker, a Democrat, is running for re-election, but after four years in the job he does not have my vote. He did not create more jobs and bring in new businesses like he promised, and he voted to raise my taxes every year he was in office. (Editor’s note: The supervisors voted this year to keep tax rates unchanged, though they expected to bring in more revenue due to an overall increase in tax valuation.)
We still have many part-time jobs and low wages in the county, but I want something better for my children and grandchildren. Bracker claims his accomplishments are replacing playground equipment, paving roads, and putting up signs, but that is the job of the staff, not the leader.
My vote will go to Donna Federici, an Independent. Donna grew a small business into a big company and created thousands of jobs from the products she created. She owns several small businesses and has a great track record. I believe she is the one to attract new business to our area and better paying jobs which will lower our tax burden.
Donna has the talent to bring new vision to our county instead of just doing the same old things our current supervisors do that get us nowhere. She is concerned about the environment and will fight to preserve natural resources. She believes the county works for the people and I agree with her.
Salvador Carrillo
Rio Rico