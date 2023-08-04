On May 8, ears were perked in Southern Arizona when South32 announced its plans for a so-called “battery-grade manganese facility,” and highlighted Santa Cruz County as its preferred location.
In simple language, South32 is proposing to construct a plant that processes manganese ores into high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate. This material, useful for some EV battery types, is derived from liquid solutions that contain highly dangerous and harmful chemicals. As shown during the County Board of Supervisors July 18 meeting, the rendering of this “facility” also includes a large tailings storage pile right next to this plant.
If South32 has its way, manganese mining and purification are coming to a Santa Cruz County location in the near future. Keep in mind, if this plan comes to fruition, it could be in effect for decades before reserves are depleted.
Pat Risner, president of South32’s Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, promises that the plant will operate “with strict operational controls and regulatory oversight.”
However, media coverage of similar South32 operations in South Africa has shown spread of a nerve disease called “manganism” among miners and populations near the mine and transportation routes. And according to a July 8 story in the Washington Post, medical experts state that the determination of acceptable manganese exposure levels is still in flux.
We strongly encourage residents to speak up during upcoming Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisor meetings that will hopefully scrutinize the vaguely defined, but already highly controversial, industrial manganese activities being pursued by South32. Start by attending county meetings and continue with South32’s open house on Aug. 17 in Rio Rico.