On May 8, ears were perked in Southern Arizona when South32 announced its plans for a so-called “battery-grade manganese facility,” and highlighted Santa Cruz County as its preferred location.

In simple language, South32 is proposing to construct a plant that processes manganese ores into high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate. This material, useful for some EV battery types, is derived from liquid solutions that contain highly dangerous and harmful chemicals. As shown during the County Board of Supervisors July 18 meeting, the rendering of this “facility” also includes a large tailings storage pile right next to this plant.



