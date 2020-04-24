I appreciate that local grocery stores have special hours for senior citizens and people with a compromised immune system. They are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
I would also appreciate it if Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and all uniformed men and women wear masks when they frequent these stores during these special hours. We wear masks to protect you from COVID-19; we would appreciate if you protected us, too. Keeping your distance from senior citizens and others would also be the right thing to do.
Seniors and those with a compromised immune system are keeping indoors as much as possible and go out only when necessary. I appreciate that uniformed personnel frequent our grocery stores, just be aware that we are going to these stores during these special hours to avoid as much human contact as possible. Wear nose and mouth covers when you are around others and try to keep six feet away.
Anne Doan
Nogales