We at Friends of the Library, a nonprofit advisory unit to the Santa Cruz County library system, are requesting input to determine what additional services the system should be providing to the community.
The various services already provided to our community have been very beneficial to many patrons. But the following question was presented to the library board: Are there other services which the library director, the board of directors and the Friends of the Library could be exploring when contemplating the new budget cycle for the coming year?
Currently, library services are seriously restricted by the City of Nogales ordinance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of our staff have also been impacted the pandemic.
Our library administration is doing a tremendous job serving our community. The current budget is restricted due to the pandemic, and this has had a global impact on the type of services being provided to the community. But these challenges have not discouraged our library staff or the two advisory boards.
We want to carry on, but we believe we need greater input from the community for the type of services that the library system could be providing to residents. Your input is very important and the library system is ready to work with your recommendations.
Thank you for your continued support for our Nogales-Santa Cruz County Library System.
Eduardo Delci
Chair, Friends of the Library