The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library wants to hear from you! Enter our birthday contest, win a prize, and help us celebrate 100 years of community service.
Everyone – tall, small, young and old – is invited to join the birthday fun. Here’s all you have to do: Write a letter or story, or draw a picture that shows what the library means to you.
Your drawing can depict your “dream library.” Your letter or story could tell how the library changed your life, why you like going to the library, or why the library is special. Use your imagination and come up with your own unique ideas to make this 100th birthday celebration that much more special.
All entries will be dropped into a big birthday box and six lucky entrants will be selected to receive gift cards, books, and other incentives. Entries will also be eligible for publication in the Nogales International’s special edition celebrating the library’s 100th birthday.
This is just one of many birthday events being organized by the Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library, which includes the main library in Nogales and its three branches in Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita. In addition, volunteers from the nonprofit Friends of the Library have been contributing time and materials for book giveaways at each of the libraries.
A birthday bash for the community is also planned during October 2023. Details about the party will be announced soon.
For the “Dear Library” contest, letters and drawings can be mailed to the main branch at: 518 N. Grand Ave., Nogales, AZ 85621, or dropped off at any of the branches during your next trip to the library.