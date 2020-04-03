My question for Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales regarding the COVID-19 virus is, “What’s up?”
I had hoped to ask someone in authority at Holy Cross about what help they could offer in light of the ever-expanding virus situation.
But my call last Friday afternoon, before 2 p.m., was unproductive. Apparently, upper-level staff were gone for the day.
Staff I did talk with advised me to call “the health department,” but I said no, I want information specific to here, the local hospital. I already had a wealth of general information about the virus.
Next was a referral to their business office. No, I did not want to speak with an accountant. I asked about a public relations spokesperson, but was told there was no one in that role. My number was taken so someone could call me back. As of Monday night, March 30, I was still waiting.
The source of my concern is the fact that I qualify as an at-risk senior. My daughter is from New Orleans and my niece is from San Francisco – both hard-hit areas. They have encouraged me to be safe, prepared and proactive. My primary care physician has advised going to an emergency room if I present definite virus symptoms. Holy Cross is much closer to me here in Rio Rico than the hospital in Green Valley, so I’ve wondered if Holy Cross would be a viable option.
More questions were on my mind. Is there, or will there be, virus testing available at the hospital? Are some staff trained to deal with highly contagious diseases? Are ventilators available, and how many ICU units are there, if any? Does Holy Cross have an infectious plan for the hospital or a public outreach plan for the city and county? Will international births be ongoing (there are about four or five births per week just from Mexico) if the virus escalates dramatically in our area, increasing the need for beds?
The COVID-19 virus is a game changer and has been labeled as a “once-in-a-generation” event. Those having trouble fighting the virus are known to die in a relatively short time frame – and alone.
I’m usually stoic, but wrapping one’s mind around the insidious nature of this virus is a challenge. So I ask Holy Cross again, “What’s up?”
Jerzy Wilus
Rio Rico
(Editor’s note: Holy Cross Hospital has also declined to share with the Nogales International any information about its COVID-19 testing, preparations or capabilities.
Most recently, we requested an interview with the hospital’s chief medical officer in hopes of informing the community about the hospital’s readiness. The request was forwarded to a corporate spokesman, who denied it via email on March 26.
A recent executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey requires hospitals in Arizona to inform the state of specific details regarding their COVID-19 readiness. The NI requested the information submitted by Holy Cross from the Arizona Department of Health Services, and we were awaiting a response as of press time.)