A few words to express my appreciation to City of Nogales Public Works Supervisor Tony Santacruz and his wonderful staff:
I have lived on Paseo Contento Loop in the Villa Coronado subdivision for almost 60 years, and my hobby has been to take care of the esplanade on the block.
The city’s public works people have been my partners in this effort, and I hope they continue hereafter.
Also, a heartfelt thank you to the City of Nogales for allowing the use of the Recreation Center for the COVID vaccination endeavor. The recreation staff was very helpful. The doctors, their staff, the nurses, assistants and volunteers were very professional and efficient, as were the security and law enforcement personnel.
Irene V. Molera
Nogales