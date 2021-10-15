If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The past year and half has been hard on everyone. One group of people that was affected hard was students.
Not only were students taught by inefficient electronic means, they also had very little face-to-face contact with their teachers.
A large part of their education that was missing was the day-to-day contact with their peers. This contact is necessary in life because it teaches students how to interact with people and solve challenges and personal conflicts. Children need these skills in order to reach maturity.
Students learn these skills when they participate in activities like athletics, fine arts, JROTC and other clubs and organizations at school. Most of these activities receive little or no funds from the school. The students fund their organizations with fundraisers, donations and admissions fees. With schools closed for a year-and-a-half, students did not have the opportunity to raise these funds.
There is a way that we can help support these students at no cost to us. If you pay state income tax, the state will give you dollar for dollar credit on your state taxes. Visit your school office and ask for a “Credit for Caring” form. When you donate to a school organization, you can deduct this donation dollar for dollar from your state tax. It is not necessary to have children enrolled in school to participate in this program.