Questions for the MVD
Over the last couple of weeks, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department has for me been unreachable by phone. The few times I have called I get a recorded message telling me politely that they are too busy and I should call another time. Then (if I recall correctly), it hangs up on me. I did briefly visit the Nogales MVD branch and was told at that time that I could make an appointment, but that it would be weeks out.
This (particularly the refusal to answer the phone) seems like strange behavior for a state-funded agency which should in theory be ramping up its efforts to help the state run smoothly during a crisis. Looking around I do see some news stories in various other publications over the last few months covering issues at the MVD. Those stories seem to indicate an ongoing effort to address matters. So, have they addressed matters?
My own experience with them is limited, and it's possible that the department is functioning more efficiently than I realize. But I'm wondering if the Nogales International could help readers by making a fresh solid inquiry with the MVD. If you are able to reach them, please ask:
1. When will the state motor vehicle department resume answering all calls and questions in a timely way?
2. When will the local branch resume making and carrying out appointments in the same day?
3. Are other MVD activities (such as title transfers) presently slowed down, and if so when will they be back to normal?
Josh Landess
Rio Rico
ADOT responds
(The NI forwarded Landess' questions to the Arizona Department of Transportation and received the following responses.)
1. When will the state motor vehicle department resume answering all calls and questions in a timely way?
We understand that customers are frustrated about service delays and we share those frustrations. The call volume for the MVD hotline is very heavy and even though we have added software and other solutions to answer far more calls, the sheer number of callers often exceeds the number of people - even MVD staff working from home - able to answer.
Even so, MVD went from being able to answer about 5,000 calls a day in July to about 13,000 a day in August and we’re continually looking for added improvements.
2. When will the local branch resume making and carrying out appointments in the same day?
Due to COVID-19, MVD has had only about 75 percent of its workforce available on any given day. Unfortunately, it is still not clear when the COVID-19 crisis will allow MVD to utilize its full office-processing capacity again.
Prior to March, MVD was able to process 14,000 people per day in offices statewide. COVID-19 requirements drove us to an appointment-only system that allows us to serve only 5,000 customers per day in offices. The remaining customers have to be helped by phone or computer, or at Authorized Third Party offices.
The public health emergency has forced MVD to limit office services to appointments for first-time driver licenses, first-time registrations and road tests. While many states closed their DMV offices, ADOT MVD has remained open and available for customers, albeit with a different business model. But most services may be handled either online at www.azmvdnow.gov or on the statewide customer service hotline at 602-712-2700.
3. Are other MVD activities (such as title transfers) presently slowed down, and if so when will they be back to normal?
Title transfers can be done electronically at www.azmvdnow.gov and are recorded immediately. No paper title is required. More than two-thirds of MVD services such as registration renewal, insurance updates, sold notices and getting a three-day permit, among many others, are also available at www.azmvdnow.gov.
Although most transactions and documents – including plates, driver licenses and registration renewals – are being mailed within standard timeframes, we are still hearing of delays from some customers. In the case of registration tabs, once your payment is received and processed, the MVD system is updated. Even if you have not received your updated tags, your vehicle shows to law enforcement and MVD as currently registered. If your payment was on time, your vehicle should be registered and no late fee applied.
Additionally, we want to point out that Gov. Ducey issued an executive order in March that automatically extends the expiration date driver license renewals. Because most Arizona licenses expire at age 65, this action was specifically taken so that people 65 and over may avoid an MVD office visit during the pandemic.
In August, the governor further extended that time to a full year for any renewal between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Those licenses are valid until their normal expiration date in 2021 and this information is automatically added to a driver’s MVD record.
Doug Pacey
Assistant communication director for customer outreach
Arizona Department of Transportation