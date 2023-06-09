(Editor’s Note: The letters below are written by current and former reporters of the Nogales International, addressed to Jonathan Clark, who stepped down last week as managing editor of the NI after 13 years.)

Working at the International, my hometown paper, alongside Jonathan was one of my first and very favorite journalism jobs. I didn’t fully appreciate at the time how exceptional of an editor he was – how rare it is to find someone with his level of skill, stamina, curiosity and generosity. In recent years, whenever I’ve been back in town and grabbing something from Walmart, I’ve glimpsed up the hill on View Point Drive to check for Jon’s maroon truck. It was always there – always – like a steady beacon. I’ll miss that. Jon, thank you for serving this community, our home, for so many years. You’ve made us all better.



Tags

Load comments