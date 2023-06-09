(Editor’s Note: The letters below are written by current and former reporters of the Nogales International, addressed to Jonathan Clark, who stepped down last week as managing editor of the NI after 13 years.)
Working at the International, my hometown paper, alongside Jonathan was one of my first and very favorite journalism jobs. I didn’t fully appreciate at the time how exceptional of an editor he was – how rare it is to find someone with his level of skill, stamina, curiosity and generosity. In recent years, whenever I’ve been back in town and grabbing something from Walmart, I’ve glimpsed up the hill on View Point Drive to check for Jon’s maroon truck. It was always there – always – like a steady beacon. I’ll miss that. Jon, thank you for serving this community, our home, for so many years. You’ve made us all better.
Marisa Gerber
Los Angeles
----
Whenever I’ve had to hire reporters, my first question is, “Who’s working at the International?” That’s because Jon, more than anyone I’ve met in this business, has an eye for young talent. But Jon doesn’t just know how to spot undeveloped potential – he has the rare combination of skill and patience required to mentor cub reporters and turn them into forces to be reckoned with. It’s no coincidence that many of the best reporters in this state of a certain age spent time working under Jon. His departure is a huge loss to the International and to local journalism in Ambos Nogales. But more than that, it’s a loss for the future generations of Arizona reporters who won’t have the life-changing opportunity to watch him work and learn from his example.
Hank Stephenson
Phoenix
----
Like many in our business, I went to journalism school and learned a great deal from accomplished professors with impressive careers. That helped get me going, of course, but it was at the NI, working under you, that I really became a journalist. It was also there that I came to understand how much an independent paper can mean to a community.
Murphy Woodhouse
Boise, Idaho
----
I came to Nogales as a border kid from South Texas, a child of immigrants who went to the local state university because she couldn’t afford to go to journalism school, and who just had to teach herself along the way. You were the first one to truly teach me about journalism and why it matters. You took the time to sit with me and break down a story like no one else had bothered to before, and taught me to look past just the basics. True journalism isn’t just about the news, but who’s making the news and who the news is impacting – and I still hold onto that today.
Norma Gonzalez
Tucson
----
I’m so lucky that the NI was my first real journalism job. I didn’t go to journalism school and didn’t have much experience, so you taught me everything I know about the fundamentals of journalism, and beyond. You were incredibly patient with me. I often share lessons I learned from you when speaking with my current editor or in group meetings. I also find myself talking about the Nogales International. I don’t just say I worked there and lived on the border. I say something like, “I worked at this tiny paper that focused on one small county and that section of the border. But we did great work and won all these awards because we had the best editor.” After the NI, you continued to take the time to help me by answering questions from me by email or phone, and writing recommendations. The NI and many people in Ambos Nogales and Santa Cruz County will miss you (while some powerful, dishonorable people won’t!) but you really deserve to take a break from such stressful work. Maybe we can all have a reunion one day!
Arielle Zionts
Rapid City, S.D.
----
What can I say but thank you! My time at the Nogales International, with you as my editor, shaped the way I think about reporting and who I am as a reporter. I was still a student when I first started out, and you provided much needed guidance that I think is sadly rare in most newsrooms. You made my work shine and pushed me to do the kind of in-depth, enterprise and investigative reporting that not only won awards, but served the community and prepared me for future jobs. Few people have had the kind of impact you have on individual reporters or on a community, and I hope you leave this post proud of the work you have done and the legacy you are leaving. I know I’m proud to have worked with you!
Kendal Blust
Hermosillo, Sonora
----
I came to the NI with little experience, but with the big hope that this newspaper - and especially you - would turn me into a reporter. Looking back, I couldn’t have asked for a better hands-on education and a more patient, encouraging mentor. But saying, “Jonathan Clark taught me everything I know” doesn’t really do you justice, even though it is true! More than just learning the tools of the trade, at the NI I came to see how local journalism can serve a community, because your commitment to Nogales and to the newspaper exemplified that every day.
Nick Phillips
Tempe
----
Everyone in the Arizona journalism world knows the NI punches well above its weight. That’s because of you, Jon. All those extra hours you put in. Your discipline. Your dedication to keeping local news front and center.
You poured your heart and soul into the NI. And it showed. You easily could have filled the paper with press releases disguised as news stories or obsequious coverage of local politicians. But that just isn’t in your blood. Thanks to you, it’s not in our blood, either. What you did in Nogales was special and I hope you remember it that way. I always will.
Curt Prendergast
Tucson
----
You know better than anyone that responsible, local reporting is crucial: Keeping residents informed, celebrating the accomplishments of our community members, and holding institutions of power accountable. We can’t thank you enough for instilling those values in your reporters and this newspaper. Working in such a collaborative newsroom, knowing I can ask questions, discuss ideas, trade jokes, and gain constructive feedback – it’s been a privilege to have worked with you. Thank you for your kindness, your willingness to teach, and the legacy you’ve created here!
Angela Gervasi
Nogales
----
Anyone who knows me, knows I never tire of talking about how much I love the NI – that’s all because of Jonathan, the real master behind this newspaper. It’s been a privilege to be able to learn from his sharp eye for corruption, his compassion for others, and his support for us reporters when we joined the NI and even after we left. He has led this newsroom with fairness and integrity every step of the way. But most importantly, Nogales has been a better place with him here. He has dedicated his full time and effort to serving Santa Cruz County, and has always made sure to look after the best interests of our community – something he’s passed on to all NI reporters.
Jonathan, I’m immensely grateful for everything you’ve taught me – and with so much patience! I’m proud to have worked at the NI under your leadership.