Reader Poem: Monsoon 2021 Aug 20, 2021

The hills are alive with the color green.
A phenomenon we have not for long seen.
Our monsoon rains keep coming in spurts.
The ground is mud and no longer dirt.
Plants are growing many inches a day.
Flowers abound and weeds hide their way.
The banks of the washes are running right over.
The river has flooded the fields of the clover.
Plants we've not seen for many a year,
Are popping up everywhere, even right here.
Rain barrels so full they pour out the top.
Cacti are bulging and are ready to pop.
The question we ask should we build us an ark,
Or is this weather only a lark.
The clouds start to form right about noon
The rain drops soon fall for a perfect monsoon.

Sandy Allen
Rio Rico