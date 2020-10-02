Donald Trump is doing a terrible job with the most important election issues – our healthcare, the economy, keeping us safe from COVID-19, and keeping our democracy alive, as well as the people.
Too many are dying, and many would not be dead if our government had a sensible plan.
Don’t let what he says fool you because we all know that he is a serial liar and an unethical man with no respect for the laws of this country, our military, our democracy and non-white people. He encourages hatred and divisiveness.
This man is a failure when it comes to leading this country.
We are living with an out-of-control epidemic, healthcare coverage that is at risk and a suffering economy.
Historically, the economy has always done better under a Democratic president and Biden has a plan to help us.
Make plans now for how to vote in November. It’s so important that everyone find a way this year!
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac